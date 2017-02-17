Little green left to be seen

Samuel L. Clemens, who, for whatever reason, hid behind his pen name of Mark Twain, once advised, “Buy land. They’re not making any more.” Good advice, both then and now. And so, since no new land is being created, our ever-increasing human population has to find ways to share what there is of it.

I have always had grave doubts as to the ability of land-use planners to accurately gaze into their magic crystal balls to pre-determine the where, and when, and how many, a municipality must gird its groins to keep up with the pressures of humanity. “They” may not be making any more land, but “they” sure are making babies!

Green space is a somewhat recent addition to planning, historically speaking. Towns grew into cities by expanding ever outward, with pasture after pasture sprouting houses as the new cover crop. Occasionally, a wet hole would prove too daunting a place to fill in, so it was left to the side, considered worthless and sometimes a nuisance. A while back, the values of these wet areas became a little better known to planners and politicians, but pathetically little was done to truly buffer these areas from the effects of urban sprawl.

As we humans became forced to live closer to each other, with a play yard being reduced to a narrow strip running between houses, the value of wild places started to be appreciated. Value in the sense of human health, not real estate-wise. People – each one of us – need to walk in a forest, sit by a pond, see blue sky and be able to look around and not see a wall. Available green space became a selling point for a new subdivision.

Forward-thinking environmental organizations collectively looked at their own crystal ball and quickly realized a new subdivision of 2,000 people would not be happy in a two-acre manicured playground. And thus two streams of action commenced: those who acquired available land for recreational parks, and those who found special properties that contained remnants of our natural heritage.

And herein lies my dilemma: Should green space be made available to humans for exercise and good mental health, or should green spaces be retained as reservoirs of undisturbed nature, where natural cycles are allowed to continue unimpeded? Both would be nice, but in southern Ontario, “they” didn’t make enough land to sate the demand of several million people seeking an outdoors experience.

Slowly, steadily, our parks have become used and then overused by hikers, dog walkers, mountain bikers, fitness runners, campers and those who prefer motorized outdoor experiences. As another saying goes, “We are loving our landscape to death.” It is a sad reality, even here in Simcoe County.

Parks Canada has planned to allow everyone and anyone free admission into our national parks to celebrate the country’s 150th anniversary. Nice idea, but very poorly thought out. Even with pre-registration (required in some parks), they are expecting close to 100% occupancy for the coming year. This, in parks already being trampled into the soil itself by regular use.

A quick computer search will yield multiple examples of parks, both American and Canadian, already experiencing tenfold and greater visitation over the past decade. What were once vistas offering solitary views are now chock-full of picture-taking tourists, lured not only by glossy brochures and dynamic websites, but by health experts who encourage everyone to spend more time outdoors.

At this point, I must reveal I’m ‘changing hats’ from musing columnist to that of my day job as a land manager, a steward for areas deemed conservation land, their natural features unique and to be guarded for all time to come. Yet there is pressure, indeed a mandate, to make this land available for people to experience nature.

It’s a different world these days, compared to when those of us with grey hair grew up. Back then, most of us had a rural connection and had opportunity to walk fields and forests, wade streams and climb rocks, the only rule being to be home before the street lights came on (or when it was time for the evening milking). Nowadays, a rural experience is done on a hay wagon as the family selects a pumpkin or Christmas tree. Not really comparable in regard to appreciating the land.

Oh, I thought I had a wonderful answer to this dilemma, but I do not. Giving up on protecting the land is not an option, yet how does one balance opening the gate versus policing the boundaries for trespassers? For now, I ask you consider your impact on using protected land. Skateboard parks and tennis courts are not for everyone – I get that – but outdoor seekers must appreciate their role in sustaining the natural integrity of that forest you love so very much.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.