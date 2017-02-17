LETTER: Snowplowing a disgrace

I have lived in six cities and Orillia, by far, is the worst for snow plowing of any city I have seen.

I know the budget is the driving force behind slow (or late) plowing, but our roads this year have been dangerous, and a disgrace.

Three times we have had snowfalls covering two or three days and the plows don't come out until Day 2 or twice on Day 3.

On Day 1 snow falls and there are ruts from driving. Day 2 snow falls, the ruts get deeper and then it gets mild and it's slush, then freezes. Now we have ice ruts.

And the same goes for sidewalks. Often it is Day 2 or Day 3 when they come by and plow. I have two people on my street with riding wheelchairs that do not drive. When it takes two or three days for the sidewalks to be done, they cannot leave their houses.

Again, I know the budget is doing the talking. But whoever is directing the plowing is doing an extremely poor job.

The council has said they are reviewing the snowplow policy.

They can't do worse. Maybe they can be convinced to do better.

Ken Wayne

Orillia