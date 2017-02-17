LETTER: Bring in proportional representation

Prime Minister Trudeau is beginning to show his "Trumpian" side, breaking his promises to implement a fair voting system in the next election, approving pipelines, cancelling refugee programs and failing our native people.

What damage to the country could fair proportional representation induce? If the U.S. had proportional representation instead of their archaic electoral college system, they would have the most qualified person as their president Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

Instead, they have a egotistic liar.

Look south. Why would proportional representation be bad for Canada? Many countries have it and are successful.

M. Brown

Orillia