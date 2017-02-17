Athletes from Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School captured the school’s first-ever Georgian Bay Secondary Schools Association wrestling championship this week, edging out their local rival to garner the regional crown.

In the boys’ division, Fogarty finished atop the standings with 81 points, while Orillia Secondary School (OSS) wrestled to second place as their athletes accumulated 70 points. Bear Creek (Barrie) rounded out the top three among the seven competing schools with 25 points.

In the girls’ division, the Flames’ females reigned, tallying 58 points – 18 ahead of OSS. Bear Creek was third. Twin Lakes Secondary School was fifth.

The top two finishers in each weight division will represent Orillia and their school at the upcoming Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championship later this month in St. Thomas.

Fourteen Patrick Fogarty wrestlers have qualified for OFSAA: Liam Warboys (47.5 kg), Logan Arsenault (51 kg), Matt Stock (54 kg), Keith Scott (61 kg), Marcus Sliwinski (61 kg), Gord Wright (83 kg), Kentin Docherty (89 kg), Sam Cordery (47.5 kg), Megan Muller (54 kg), Zoe Vanden Klinkenberg (61 kg), Mackenzie Hickey (61 kg), Mya Raffay (64 kg), Aislynn Docherty (77 kg) and Kaelyn Cessacane (77 kg).

Ten Orillia Secondary School wrestlers are OFSAA-bound. They are: Ian Stirling (38 kg), Cameron Goss (51 kg), Ben Studd (54 kg), Sam Garland (64 kg), Colin White (77 kg), Jack Atkinson (83 kg), Jacob Broeders (130 kg), Desiree Graham (47.5 kg), Emma Aigeldinger (64 kg) and Sharon Mallett (72 kg).

Riley Richmond (83 kg) is the lone grappler from Twin Lakes to qualify for OFSAA.

