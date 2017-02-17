A woman whose job is detecting financial fraud has been busted along with her husband for allegedly cashing in on phony credit cards, fake ID, and bogus cheques.

Toronto Police announced Friday last weekend’s arrest of the Ajax couple when cops raided their home and seized hundreds of phony cards, cheques, and forged documents – as well as laptops, smartphones, and vehicles allegedly bought through a complex scam involving money laundering and identity theft.

Police have also arrested 12 others in the alleged fraud operation, which investigators say ripped off $8 million from various victims.

The investigation was launched in June after the suspects attempted to cash a single bogus certified cheque at a Scarborough cheque-chashing business.

“The original investigation started with a complaint from a franchise business...who reported it to Toronto Police,” said Det.-Const. Micheal Lane. “A female (allegedly) deposited a cheque into (the complainant’s) business, (and) received the cash from that account.”

The business owner discovered later the cheque was fraudulent.

Fake government ID cards were also allegedly used to open business accounts and make various purchases using the names and identities of unknowing victims.

Car dealerships, banks, and various corporations and retailers were also hit by the suspects in the fraud investigation.

One of the many elements of the alleged scheme involved buying vehicles through these methods and then re-selling them, police say.

Sukanya Panchalingam, 30, who worked for a “financial institution as a fraud-detection agent,” was arrested Monday, police said. Her husband, Balasubramaniam Shanjeefkaran, 35, followed suit on Feb. 10.

Investigators weren’t immediately able to say if Panchalingam’s job skills assisted her in the alleged scam.

Both Panchalingam and Shanjeefkaran face charges including fraud over $5,000, money laundering, and possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.

