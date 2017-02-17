Canada's sweetest export is again ready for the spotlight.

No, not Rachel McAdams, but maple syrup will soon make its annual trek into the hearts, minds and of course, tastebuds of area residents.

On Friday, the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association (OMSPA) kicked things off with a ceremonial "first tapping" at Shaw's Maple Syrup Bush, located on Line 14 about five minutes from Orillia.

"This signifies when our producers start moving into their busy collection and processing activities," said OMSPA first vice president Jack McFadden, who operates a small sugar shack just outside of Midland.

"Maple syrup is the first agricultural crop of the year."

Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton said maple syrup remains a quintessential Canadian product.

"It makes us famous on the world stage because it's so good," said Stanton, who moments earlier had used an electric drill to tap a nearby sugar maple that helps assure Canada remains on top of the maple syrup game with close to three-quarters of the world's supply produced at locations in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Stanton said Shaw's was a great choice for the ceremonial event, given its more than century-long history of tapping trees for sap to collect to eventually turn into maple syrup.

"There's a tremendous history here. Hats off to all of the Simcoe County producers."

The annual "tapping" event rotates across the province, but landed in Simcoe County this time around since the county town of Midland will serve as host of OMSPA's annual general meeting and conference slated for July.

Former Simcoe North MPP Garfield Dunlop represented current MPP Patrick Brown at the event and used a brace-and-bit drill to tap another tree.

"The maple syrup industry is great for our area and the whole province," he said. "I hope we get perfect weather for the season."

Perfect weather for tapping trees to harvest the sap needed to make the sweet nectar consists of warmer days and cool nights, a trend this weekend's weather seems sure to start.

Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall, who pointed out sugar bushes help bring a large number of tourists into the region, added: "Maple syrup becomes part of our culture, part of our fun and part of our fabric."

According to a national study released in 2012, maple syrup creates a $53.3-million impact on the Canadian economy with $41 million of that total based in Ontario.

Formed in 1966, OMSPA currently represents hundreds of maple syrup producers across the province, ranging in size and scale of production.

"The focus of our association is on producing and ensuring high-quality, pure maple syrup enters the market," said McFadden, who noted the organization also works to help producers develop best available management practices while also serving as a collective when it comes to lobbying the government and agencies on issues that matter to producers.

For more information, visit OntarioMaple.com or MapleWeekend.ca.

