Bears leave dens early at their peril

We are now into mid-February and I have not seen the sunshine from I don't know when.

The 30-year average amount of sunlight for January in Toronto is 86 hours over 21 days of sunlight. This January, there was only 12 hours in four days of sunlight in Toronto. The lack of sunshine is due to milder temperatures in January resulting in more fog and cloud cover. January was the fourth-warmest in 80 years. Either we receive cold, crisp, dry air from the north with blue skies, or warm, moist air from the south, either the ocean or Gulf of Mexico, which creates cloud cover. This January, it was the latter, with warm, moist air, which has continued for the first part of February. Given, also, the warm temperatures have resulted in little ice cover on Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, we have received more lake-effect snow, which has added to the cloud cover.

A freelance writer from a leading Ontario environmental magazine contacted me just after Christmas, asking if I would show him the dark sky reserve near Torrance for an article he was writing for the spring issue. Every day through January and early February, we have watched the sky in order to plan this visit for a clear night but have not been successful in finding the right conditions for more than 50 days. There have only been about three successful images of the snow and lake-ice cover from the weather satellite now for those 50 days. It is enough to make us all SAD (seasonal affective disorder).

How have these warmer temperatures and lack of sunshine in January affected wildlife? My friend, Tim, found a bat hanging on an exposed limb near his house in Orillia around the holiday season and brought it to me to check for white nose syndrome (WNS). Bats are supposed to be fast asleep in deep hibernation in January, right? It turned out to be a big brown bat with lots of fat reserve and no signs of WNS, but it appears the warm days in early January brought it out of its hibernacula in a nearby building or house attic and it was not able to find its way back when the temperatures dropped at night, causing its death.

Mammals that are normally asleep in January, like bats, bears and groundhogs, sometimes wake up and wander around outside. The media loves to report on an event that happens every year on Feb. 2. Folklore has it if the groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges from its burrow that day, there will be six more weeks of winter. If there's no groundhog shadow, tradition says spring is early and on its way. Both Ontario's Wiarton Willie and Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam did not see their shadows, so predicted an early spring. On the other hand, Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow, so predicted six more weeks of winter. However, this could be just some of the false news items we have become accustomed to since Donald Trump has been on the political scene. The best report may have come from Manitoba's Winnipeg Willow, which unexpectedly died on the Friday just short of a week before Groundhog Day, so politicians predicted an early spring. These spring-predicting groundhogs have an accuracy percentage rate of 36% to 39%. A flip of the coin gives you a 50% chance and does not upset the natural cycle of wildlife, but it may not bring in as much monetary reward for the organizer. Some businesses and media always promote this stupid event, which really does not make much sense since we know, sitting at Feb. 2, we will always have at least six more weeks of winter. I know of a research method that may be more accurate: It's called rock, paper, scissors.

My friend, Mike, sent me a report of a two-year-old black bear he found asleep on lake ice on Feb. 5, 2012, after a late January thaw. This young bear was found before predators found it and was rescued and taken to a rehabilitation centre for the rest of the winter. This winter, in early 2017, my friend, John, found another two-year-old club out of hibernation on lake ice during the January thaw early in the month. This one was not as lucky; coyotes had found the dead or nearly dead bear and preyed on it. Black bear cubs are born in the winter den in January or early February. They suckle their mother, then emerge from the hibernating den in late April or early May. The sow teaches her one to three cubs to find food during their first spring and summer feeding on catkins, grasses, sedges, spawning suckers, moose calves and deer fawns during late May and into July, when they feed on insects, leaves, fruits, berries, nuts, acorns, beech nuts and mountain ash into late fall. They construct their winter dens in September and October and enter the dens in early November. The cubs stay with their mother in the dens that winter and emerge the following late April or early May. The yearlings now leave their mother and live on their own. She mates and will bear new cubs the following January. By June, the cubs, which are just more than a year old, are foraging for their own food for the first time in their lives. They sometimes wander into towns and cities looking for food and get frightened by people or pets, and climb a tree. If we would leave them alone and give them space, they would wander back to the woods to find food, but people call the Ontario Provincial Police, who arrive and feel they need to protect the public from these young cubs and end up shooting them.

Sadly, this happens every June. The cubs that are lucky enough not to wander into people areas and get shot survive the summer on their own and construct their own dens in September. Sometimes these dens by inexperienced builders are not large or deep enough or not in the proper location. Warm days during recent January thaws lasting up to two weeks arouse the young bears that venture out onto lake ice or into deep snow. A few are unable to find their way back to the dens and end up dying or being eaten by predators. Recent warmer winters and people who don't understand bears make it difficult for these yearlings that are just learning to survive on their own under difficult conditions.

