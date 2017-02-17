COLDWATER -- Phil Holder just wants the snow to go away.

The Coldwater business owner said poor snow removal along the village's main street is hampering business and leads to safety concerns for those parking nearby and trying to access stores.

"This is already the worst time of year for business," said Holder, referring to the winter doldrums that can sometimes hurt retail outlets.

Holder, who opened Phil Holder's Steampunk Factory last June, said he'd like to see the township at least reduce the snowbanks' size that he estimated are now nearly four-feet high and several feet wide.

"We're paying taxes, the least they should do is remove the snow," he said. "I have to put a little sandwich board sign (on the snowbank) so people can see my business. The banks are really, really high and it certainly stops a lot of people from coming in."

Holder said he's also surprised merchants are required to create pathways through the snowbanks so clients can get from their parked cars to the sidewalks along Coldwater Road, the village's main thoroughfare.

Another business owner, who asked not to be identified, said there's also a concern for seniors trying to access restaurants and shops.

"It's hard to dig out holes for people to pass through the snowbanks," the business owner said. "They're about seven-feet wide."

But Severn Township Coun. Jane Dunlop said the township is doing the best it can with what staff and equipment resources it has; especially given the huge snowfalls that have accompanied the winter of 2016-17.

"There's been so much snow," Dunlop said, noting the township also has to ensure its many back-roads are cleared so people can safely get to work.

"Everybody needs roads cleared. It's just unfortunate it (the large snowfalls) all happened at once."

Dunlop said she empathizes with the merchants and noted the township has actually "cleaned" Coldwater's main street three times so far this year compared to once in previous years to try to combat the higher snow levels.

"They need to understand," she said. "We're doing our best. We only have so many employees."

