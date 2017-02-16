Truck goes through guardrail south of Barrie
A crew prepares to move a tractor-trailer after it went through the guardrail between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road, Thursday afternoon. Work is being done to repair the rail, resulting in inside lane closures. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Provincial police closed the northbound lanes of Highway 400 after a southbound tractor-trailer went through the guard rail between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road, Thursday afternoon.
Left lane remains closed in both directions for guardrail repairs.
All other lanes reopened, according to OPP.