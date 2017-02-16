Orillia finishes third at bonspiel

During the curling season, there are many opportunities for avid curlers to participate in bonspiels outside their home clubs. Friends from one curling club can play with friends from another club or organization.

Last Thursday, four men from the Orillia Curling Club, who are also members of the Orillia Probus Club, played in the Blue Mountain Probus Club's annual Invitational Bonspiel. Bill Baker, Chris Newton, Dave Boyle and Larry Hills won both of their games and finished third in the 18-team event.

At the Orillia Curling Club, there is a large group of dedicated volunteers who work with local schools to introduce children to the sport of curling.

Thursday afternoons, Baker and Joe Watt have been working with students from Orillia Christian School on the basics of curling in a four-week program.

This past Tuesday afternoon, 52 students from Brechin Public School, taking part in their school's Winter Activity Day, arrived at Barnfield Point Recreation Centre to have some fun on the curling ice. After eating their lunch in the hallway of the centre, the students were eager to get onto the ice.

Nigel Holbeche and Joe Fecht, who organized the afternoon program for the students, divided the children into groups of five, led by qualified instructors and experienced members of the club. The students, ranging from grades 1 through 8, were guided through a series of fun activities that taught them the basics of throwing and sweeping the rocks.

The Orillia Curling Club is lucky to have so many dedicated curlers willing to volunteer their time in order introduce the sport to the next generation.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.