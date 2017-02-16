A bizarre new trend in the U.K. is seeing men and women freezing their genitals in a bid to improve their appearance and boost their sex lives.

According to the U.K. Sun, a spa in Manchester offers the unusual treatment., where temperatures plunge well below zero.

The service, known as "Love Mist" from Cryotherapy U.K. at The Ainscow Spa, is available to both men and women. During the treatment the genital area is blasted with a chilly vapour from a liquid nitrogen tank. The nitrogen is filtered and distributed through a funnel.

The spa claims the process improves the client's sex drive because, "when the sub-zero temperature covers the skin, the sudden drop in heat stimulate the temperature receptors," according to the U.K. Sun. This eventually leads to a quicker blood flood and higher endorphin levels.

People are FREEZING their genitals to perk up their sex lives https://t.co/2DKDsz5iaa — The Ainscow Spa (@theainscowspa) February 15, 2017

As for the improved appearance, the spa told the Sun, "While the skin continues to feel the 'freeze' the body sends signals back and forth to the brain. These messengers tell the brain if there is damage to the tissues, to repair them. It's this that along with the instant endorphin level energy boost and natural high, generates a tighter, youthful, clear and vibrant genital skin appearance through boosting collagen."

Cyrotherapy U.K. co-director Debra Lister told Manchester Evening News, "It's not uncomfortable, it's quite relaxing. You can feel it nipping a little bit but it's not invasive at all and it's a lot better alternative to things like botox."

Cryotherapy has been used by athletes to relieve muscle soreness, but more recently has been marketed as an anti-ageing solution.

The 30-minute treatment costs about $81.50.