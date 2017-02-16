The Ontario government isn't willing to help Orillia recoup tax money lost due to a change in provincial policy just yet.

Minister of Finance Charles Sousa wrote Mayor Steve Clarke in January to say the funding provided to off-set the loss of property tax income from not-for-profit long-term care homes remained a one-time boost.

He did, however, say he understood the city's concerns with being on the hook for an extra $500,000 annually, and would take the suggestion of a multi-year phase-in "under consideration."

That's not good enough for Coun. Ted Emond.

"The province has not recognized our petition, with respect to a private, profit-making organization, manipulating the provincial regulations so that a division of their operation qualifies as non-profit," Emond said. "As a result, the citizens of Orillia have to pay $500,000 more each year for absolutely zero return to our community."

The mayor was more optimistic in what "under consideration" could mean.

In the letter initially sent to the province, addressed to Premier Kathleen Wynne, Clarke outlined some of the hardships placed upon the city by the province "transferring or initiating financial obligations to our municipality."

Alongside the phase-in proposal Clarke requested the city be able to reapply for further funding assistance for the $15 million waste water project and an opportunity to meet with the minister or senior staff from ministries on issues relevant to the community.