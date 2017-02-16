LETTER: Parking problem perplexing

As everyone else, I have heard of people being given a ticket, fine or penalty for shopping in downtown Orillia.

It was especially tough to find a ticket on my windshield on a recent Monday night in the midst of a wild blizzard-like snowfall, having to climb over snowbanks and cross slippery roads to get to the post office in the pitch black dark. I left my car as the 5 p.m. news was on. I found the post office warm and friendly, merry and bright but slow due to the holiday lineup. Coming out at 5:14 p.m, I find this ticket issued at 5:07 p.m. It sure did change my mood and made me think again, what a shame for those who try so hard to keep us coming into town.

Of course, I'll keep on doing so -- I absolutely love being in downtown Orillia -- and I'll probably get more tickets if people keep on being so darn helpful and friendly.

But I assume some won't visit quite as often and certainly not for quite so long if we continue to find these negative city messages on our windshields.

There has to be a better way.

Please never stop investigating alternatives.

Susan Waite

Ramara Township