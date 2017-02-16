LETTER: Kindness from cop

We always hear about the bad things our police forces do. I wanted to let you know about an OPP officer from the Alliston detachment and his kindness and thoughtfulness. I had just discovered a flat left front tire when this officer drove up and asked if he could help. He called CAA for me and when they didn't answer after several tries he had me pull up into the parking lot. He quickly changed my tire so I could be on my way home from Barrie. My many thanks to this very special officer from the Alliston detachment.

Marie Smith

Orillia