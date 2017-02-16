College hosting community night

On Feb. 21, Georgian College is hosting a community night at its campuses in Orillia, Barrie, Midland and South Georgian Bay. Between 5 and 7 p.m., students can learn about part- and full-time certificate programs as well as diploma and degree programs. They can take a campus tour, talk with staff, receive assistance with college applications and meet with staff from the office of the registrar and financial aid.

The Orillia and Barrie campuses are offering students who are undecided on a career the opportunity to take part in free career testing or discuss their futures with a career consultant. Space is limited, so the college recommends interested participants book a spot.

To book a tour, go to georgiancollege.ca/tours.