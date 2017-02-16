City negotiates on sale

An offer is on the table to purchase the former site of David H. Church Public School.

City staff is current negotiating with a potential buyer of the property at 228 James St. E. The former school was bought by the city in 2010.

Council directed staff to negotiate at its meeting Monday night. The issue was first brought to the attention of councillors at the Feb. 6 council committee meeting in closed session.

"Multiple offers were received for 228 James St. E.," wrote Laura Thompson, manager of real estate and commercial development, in an e-mail. "Council provided direction to staff to further negotiate with one of these parties."

No further details about the offer can be made by staff at this time.

The property was listed Dec. 2, with the request offers be submitted by Jan. 13. When a deal could close remains to be seen.

"The timeline of a potential sale will depend on a number of factors, including the negotiation of the purchase and sale agreement, and the time required to satisfy any conditions noted within that agreement," Thompson wrote.