Boy struck by SUV

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES A boy, believed to be a Twin Lakes Secondary School student, was struck by a sport-utility vehicle after leaving the school Thursday afternoon. Paul Corry, who witnessed the incident and is seen here speaking with a police officer, said the boy was walking east along Barrie Road between Lakeview Avenue and Westmount Drive South when he decided to cross the road and was struck by a westbound vehicle, which Corry said was “luckily moving slowly.” Corry said the boy appeared to be cognizant and was speaking with paramedics before being loaded into an ambulance. Orillia OPP hadn’t released any details by press time about the boy’s condition or whether any charges would be laid.