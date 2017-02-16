Activities aplenty this holiday weekend

With temperatures expected to soar above zero Celsius and little precipitation in the forecast, Orillia-area residents should enjoy a perfect Family Day weekend.

The annual provincial respite to celebrate winter and be close to the ones you love features a number of local activities.

While the city won't be having its regular Family Day event at Rotary Place due to a hockey tournament that begins Sunday, it is still offering plenty of family-friendly fun.

Things kick off Saturday with free public skating at the Brian Orser Arena from 6 to 7:30 p.m. As well, there's free snowshoeing Monday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. with local naturalist Bob Bowles.

Megan Kamphuis, the city's recreation program supervisor, said those wishing to participate can meet up with Bowles at Regan House for the guided nature walk.

"They provide the snowshoes for you or you can bring your own," she said. "The whole family's welcome."

The weather looks like it's also set to co-operate for those hoping to hit the ski trails or slopes.

On Saturday, daytime high temperatures are predicted to reach nine degrees Celsius and should stay above freezing well into next week with little or no precipitation expected until Tuesday, which could feature a smattering of wet snow hitting the region.

There's also licence-free fishing throughout the weekend for Canadian residents on the region's many lakes and rivers.

But there will be a number of closures with most municipal and provincial buildings, including Beer Store and LCBO locations, shut down for the day, but most federal buildings will remain open since the holiday is provincial in scope.

As well, there will be no change to garbage, organics and recycling collection schedules Monday, meaning Simcoe County residents should ensure they have their materials at the curb by 7 a.m. However, all county waste management facilities will be closed.

