Transit tour telling

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Graffiti on new buses, the need for additional service to West Ridge and extended service on weekends were some of the concerns and suggestions shared by Orillia Transit riders as politicians joined them Wednesday to tour the city via public transit. Mayor Steve Clarke and Councillors Tim Lauer and Jeff Clark rode the South and the West Ridge buses during the afternoon, taking notes along the way. Pictured are Lauer and Clarke boarding the West Ridge bus at the downtown terminal.