With the National Hockey League having suspended Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist for six games, the second-guessing will begin.

First off, would the punishment have been much harsher had Nyquist’s high stick punctured the eye of the Minnesota Wild’s Jared Spurgeon instead of poking him in the left cheek?

And, should it even matter?

Obviously it did to the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, which came down with the ruling Wednesday evening.

According to the video explanation, Player Safety describes the incident as a “dangerous” act,” adding that it was not an accident involved in swatting at a puck or a careless swinging of the stick. Instead, Nyquist admitted during his phone hearing Wednesday afternoon that it was an intentional retaliation to having been cross-checked by Spurgeon just seconds earlier.

Here’s where the debate begins.

Nyquist claimed to Player Safety officials that he was trying to swing his stick around in order to cross check Spurgeon in response when, suddenly, the blade of the stick accidentally pitchforked the face of the Wild defenceman. Nevertheless, the league’s law enforcement officers acknowledged Nyquist’s potentially disastrous actions, claiming it could have been “career-threatening” to Spurgeon.

If that’s the case, Nyquist should have been suspended for at least 10 games, if not more. There is no room in the sport for using a stick as a weapon to intentionally send a message to an opponent, as was the situation here.

True, Spurgeon came back to the game without serious injury. And, yes, Nyquist has never previously been fined or suspended in his 317 career NHL games.

That being said, isn’t it clear that Nyquist’s plan was to take his frustration out on Spurgeon via a high stick?

Maybe the words of Wild coach Bruce Boudreau should have been more closely heeded when he noted after Sunday’s game that, “two inches closer, the guy could have speared his eye out.”

The incident occurred in the first period of Sunday’s 6-3 Wild victory over the Red Wings in St. Paul, Minn. And while Nyquist was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking on the play, how he was not immediately ejected from the game is head scratching, to be sure.

Defenders of Nyquist’s cause argued that Spurgeon was not seriously injured on the play. But he very well could have been. In fact, he was just centimetres away from having his eye gouged, the handful of stitches just to the left of his nose providing evidence of that.

“I’m sure the league will do something. I’m just happy (the high stick) wasn’t higher,” Spurgeon told reporters after the game.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Nyquist will forfeit $158,333.34. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

