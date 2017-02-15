LHIN recruiting board chair and members

The North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) is currently recruiting a new board chair and board members.

LHINs are governed by an appointed board of directors and are bound by accountability agreements with the Ministry of Health. Each board member is appointed by an order-in-council. Members are selected using a merit-based process, with all candidates assessed for the fit between skills and abilities of the prospective appointee and the needs of each Local Health Integration Network. The appointment process is transparent and consistent with clear and understandable guidelines applied consistently to all board member appointments.

Serving on a LHIN board is a part-time appointment, involving a significant commitment, often involving meetings and/or teleconferences during and outside normal business hours. Candidates should consider their ability to make such a commitment as part of their decision to express their interest in serving on the LHIN board.

You can apply online via email, fax, mail or hand delivery.

To apply online, visit the public appointments secretariat website at pas.gov.on.ca. To apply by email, fax, mail or hand delivery, a downloadable application form is available at pas.gov.on.ca.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 21.

For additional information, contact Leanne Vincent, NSM LHIN corporate co-ordinator, at leanne.vincent@lhins.on.ca or 705-326-7750, ext. 216.