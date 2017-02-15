LETTER: Why stop there?

Re: “Thank you for being our voice,” column, Feb. 7

So, Dr. Gifford-Jones thinks Canada should follow Singapore’s example and hang drug dealers. Capital idea (if you’ll pardon the pun).

But while we’re at it, perhaps we should take all the employees of the LCBO and the Beer Store and ruthlessly put them to death as well. (I would suggest the electric chair, but with current hydro rates, that could prove prohibitively expensive.)

About 2,000 Canadians die each year from alcohol-related liver disease. A further 900 or so are killed in traffic accidents in which alcohol is a factor. Obviously, this cannot be allowed to continue.

Summon the hangman!

Philip Jackman

Orillia