LETTER: The myth of difference

Re: “A changing diversity,” letter to the editor, Feb. 10

The idea of racial difference (with the undertone that white is better) is nonsense. It’s destructive nonsense currently being trumped up south of the border under the guise that refugees are a threat to national security.

Human DNA originated in Africa some 400,000 years ago. We all are basically the same.

“Biological races do not exist and never have. This view is shared by all scientists who study variations in human populations. Yet racial prejudice and intolerance based on the myth of race remains deeply ingrained in Western society,” said Robert Wald Sussman in his book, The Myth of Race.

White Europeans have had a long run because the Romans (and before them, the Greeks) were exceptionally good at organized violence. And once you have control of the stage, you can put institutions and individuals in place to direct the play. It’s not an insignificant achievement. But these are cultural and individual factors. Colour of skin and race are not relevant.

It’s the institutions that need to be protected: democratic values, the rule of law, separation of church and state and in Canada, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Skin pigment doesn’t matter.

Wayne Mumford

Ramara Township