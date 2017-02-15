Goodall to speak at CFUW meeting

CFUW Orillia is pleased to welcome guest speaker Linda Goodall to its meeting on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at OMAH, 30 Peter St.S. Goodall is the executive director of the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter. She joined the staff in 2015. With a passion for helping those in need as well as building community collaborations, her focus has been creating safe environments for Orillia’s homeless. Future plans include being part of the leadership team of Building Hope in partnership with other social service providers in Orillia, to create a new shelter on Queen Street to house not just homeless men, but also women, youth and struggling families.

Despite a diagnosis of depression and anxiety, Goodall’s religious belief that her life’s purpose was to be actively involved in the Orillia community resulted in her receiving the 2015 Orillia Business Women’s Association Woman of the Year Award. Volunteer and professional positions she has held include La Leche League leader, Salvation Army family services co-ordinator and Coldest Night of the Year event director. Goodall and her husband, Kevin, travelled and worked throughout Canada and the U.K. prior to settling in Orillia, where they now reside with their three children.

CFUW Orillia welcomes guests and new members. For more information, visit cfuworillia.org.