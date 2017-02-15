Don’t tap out
SUBMITTED Have your photo taken with Olympic boxer and local sports hero Walter Henry at the Knockout Drop-In Green Screen event on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orillia Library. See yourself as if you were in the ring and take home a souvenir photo ($5).
SUBMITTED
Have your photo taken with Olympic boxer and local sports hero Walter Henry at the Knockout Drop-In Green Screen event on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orillia Library. See yourself as if you were in the ring and take home a souvenir photo ($5).