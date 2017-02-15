Cancer Society and Breast Cancer Foundation merge

On Feb. 1, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) merged.

The CBCF no longer exists, and the merged charity is now known as the Canadian Cancer Society. This merger was necessary “to increase operational efficiencies and further our impact on all types of cancer for all Canadians,” according to the CCS website (cancer.ca).

The chief executive officer of the CBCF, Lynn Hudson, has accepted the CEO position with the new CCS.

Since the CBCF was formed in 1986, it has invested more than $360 million in breast cancer research.

Over the past 30 years, CCS has invested $1.2 billion in research on all cancers, affecting men, women and children, including more than $100 million in breast cancer research.

To access their services, call 888-939-3333.

Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society can be made by phone at the above number or at Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia.