Women steal the show at new exhibit

Renewal is in the air as works from dozens of local women artists is set to adorn the walls of the gallery at the Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH).

"It's a great way for local women artists to get their art out and celebrate their womanhood and space in art," said Shannon Hawke, communications co-ordinator at OMAH and member of the Annual International Women's Day Art Show organizing committee.

The show that grew from a collective of 30 or so artists more than two decades ago at Tiffin's Creative is celebrating its 21st year featuring 142 works, set to go on display at OMAH from Feb. 15 until April 23.

"Every year, we come up with something new and we just thought this year feels like a year of renewal. Coming off of our 20th anniversary, it was just fresh and new to try out," said Hawke, talking about this year's theme of renewal. "It's in renewing of the seasons and you can connect it to the renewal of the self."

While artists are welcome to create new art following the theme, she said, they can also submit a piece they've done in the past that fits the bill or another work of art they were inspired to do otherwise.

And the ability to create freely is what gives the art show such variety, added Hawke.

"There is a diversity in media we have in this show, and we're really excited about that," she said. "We have paintings beside fibre art and stone sculptures beside video. There's a lot of new types of media that are coming in and women are using that to express themselves."

Hawke herself is experimenting with new media this year with her video submission titled Healing.

"I've never done a video piece in the show before," she said. "It's a renewal of the self through healing, whatever the situation may be.

"I had a wonderful friend of mine who is also a model working with me on this. And we spent an afternoon talking about healing oneself and the processes and different stages that go along with it. It is a process to feel that and to come out on the other side," Hawke explained.

Renewal, for her, connects with her idea of healing.

"I think you can learn (from it)," said Hawke, "By being able to allow yourself to experience something that's not always great but being able to come out of it as a new person, while also being able to reflect on who you have been in the past."

The show also shares artist statements around the pieces on display, making it a unique experience helping connect the audience with the work and artist, she said.

The official reception takes place on Feb. 18 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., when Hawke and some other artists will be on-hand to talk to visitors.

"It's been a great way of getting new people through the doors," she added. "It's one of the most popular openings we get here, primarily because of the number of people in the show. One thing that happens is because there's so much art and it's so powerful, we'll find that visitors will come in and they're constantly saying, 'I have to come back or I have to bring friends, I only got through half the room and I have to read all the stories.'"

