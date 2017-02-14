Winterfest this weekend

Ramona's Annual Winterfest is being held on Feb. 18. Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Families will be able to play their hand at Cross Country Poker Run by taking to the snow-packed trails at Ramona fair grounds off Fairgrounds Rd. and Hwy 169 south of Washago. The festival also has a euchre tournament and free crafts corner for kids as well as a silent auction. Admission is $5 in support of the Winterfest button campaign. For more information visit, ramonahall.ca/announcements/ramonasannualwinterfest2017