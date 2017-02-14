OSS team takes championship
SUBMITTED The Orillia Secondary School junior boys basketball team won the Kawartha Classic C division championship in Peterborough on the weekend. All players made significant contributions during the weekend, with guards Graham Buchan and Raymond McNeely helping to control the tempo of the game. Peter Goodard was voted Friday night's MVP and Justin Small took the team MVP title for the weekend.
