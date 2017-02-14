Open house on Family Day

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is opening its doors to residents in the area with a free Family Day open house on Feb. 20. Gyms and swimming pools at all eight locations in the region will be open along with specific activities taking place in branches. The Orillia YMCA is offering crafts for kids, mad science, family Zumba. The Barrie YMCA will have child and youth boxing, high-energy hip-hop dancing, as well as aquatics and basketball programs. The Collingwood YMCA will have its Annual Family Jam, including family swim, sports and drop-in basketball. For more information on activities at branches across the region visit, ymcaofsimcoemuskoka.ca/family-day.