Making marketing manageable

Often, organizations that succeed have strong marketing departments. We recently passed Super Bowl Sunday, where advertisers paid $5 million for each 30-second spot - a steep expense, out of reach for 99% of companies, but these high-production-value commercials often lead to big rewards. It is about getting what you offer in front of an audience.

While corporations have the resources to dedicate to getting the word out, this is not always the case for organizations in the non-profit sector. With limited budgets and a lack of external funding for marketing projects, businesses that provide necessities or essential services can hit a roadblock when it comes to finding their audience.

This gap is something John Ironside noticed.

"During my time (working in) mainstream media, I saw how charities and fringe groups were often provided with less exposure than commercial ventures, which could pay to advertise on the TV station or network," he said.

Ironside has a strong social conscience, which developed over the years as he held unique roles such as a videographer for Greenpeace in Europe and journalist in war-torn parts of the world.

Ironside also has first-hand experience with family members in need of support as a result of cystic fibrosis and autism.

"I have always been a person who believes in social conscience and that we have a responsibility to the community in which we live," said Ironside.

This collection of experience and ideology led Ironside to create Five Points Media, a social enterprise with a mission of providing "equality through vision and voice." This new venture is a not-for-profit offshoot of his commercial video production company, 3B Solutions. Ironside has consistently offered video production to charities for years, but the demand became so large, he decided to separate the service into two brands.

Five Points Media now helps provide an important service to agencies and groups in the non-profit world that provide essential services to others. Most recently, you may have seen a short video documenting the experience Linda Goodall, executive director of the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter. She braved the polar bear dip at the Orillia Winter Carnival on the weekend. This was the work of Five Points Media and was posted hours after the event took place.

"All of those groups can also include the videos on their websites, which further improves their exposure and fundraising abilities," explained Ironside.

High-quality video production for non-profits undoubtedly has a direct impact on fundraising capacity, community awareness and volunteer recruitment.

The need for Five Points Media's services is only growing.

"We have been working lately on two large projects ... and we expect they will take a lot of our time during 2017," said Ironside. "The first project is the STEM Interface group of social service, shelter and education professionals." The group is developing a new way for homeless individuals to access services.

"The other project is Frank Nelson's ride across Canada to raise funds to open Community Give and Get centres in cities across our country," said Ironside.

While we often see the positive results of frontline work for vulnerable populations, it is important to know about the number of community partners and support organizations that fuel these successes. More information on past, present and future projects of Five Points Media is available at facebook.com/fivepointsmedia and 5pointsmedia.ca.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.