LETTER: An ancient lesson still relevant

An open letter to Justin Trudeau, Kathleen Wynne, Patrick Brown, Bruce Stanton, mayor and council of Orillia,

Control spending please!

Is it even remotely possible that a politician can get elected on a platform of fiscal constraint and responsible citizenship consistent with this ancient quote: "The budget should be balanced, the treasury should be refilled, public debt should be reduced, the arrogance of official-dom should be tempered and controlled, and the assistance to foreign lands should be curtailed, lest Rome will become bankrupt. People must again learn to work instead of living on public assistance." (Cicero, 55 B.C.)

Evidently we've learned nothing over the past 2,071 years.

The political leader attempting to govern closest to this policy from his country's perspective may be U.S. President Donald Trump, and he's wobbling badly. If he fails, I hope a war will begin. That will help bring citizens' expectations back to earth, and toughen up politicians for genuine leadership or, alternatively, bring us under a victorious dictator. Either will restore us to a humble and affordable existence where inventive industriousness will become the norm.

Shake the tree!

Paul Bennett

Orillia