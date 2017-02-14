News Local

Hike through the hills

SUBMITTED Although hiking is not a competitive sport, it is not without its harrowing moments. The Ganaraska Hiking Club were out in the Copeland Forest on Thursday, and due to the weather conditions, there was still a fair bit of running water. The group crossed over a stream on this narrow bridge. Interested hikers can contact the Ganaraska Hiking Club through Isobel Thorup at 705-325-6578.

SUBMITTED Although hiking is not a competitive sport, it is not without its harrowing moments. The Ganaraska Hiking Club were out in the Copeland Forest on Thursday, and due to the weather conditions, there was still a fair bit of running water. The group crossed over a stream on this narrow bridge. Interested hikers can contact the Ganaraska Hiking Club through Isobel Thorup at 705-325-6578.

SUBMITTED

Although hiking is not a competitive sport, it is not without its harrowing moments. The Ganaraska Hiking Club were out in the Copeland Forest on Thursday, and due to the weather conditions, there was still a fair bit of running water. The group crossed over a stream on this narrow bridge. Interested hikers can contact the Ganaraska Hiking Club through Isobel Thorup at 705-325-6578.



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »