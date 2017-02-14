Hike through the hills
SUBMITTED Although hiking is not a competitive sport, it is not without its harrowing moments. The Ganaraska Hiking Club were out in the Copeland Forest on Thursday, and due to the weather conditions, there was still a fair bit of running water. The group crossed over a stream on this narrow bridge. Interested hikers can contact the Ganaraska Hiking Club through Isobel Thorup at 705-325-6578.
SUBMITTED
Although hiking is not a competitive sport, it is not without its harrowing moments. The Ganaraska Hiking Club were out in the Copeland Forest on Thursday, and due to the weather conditions, there was still a fair bit of running water. The group crossed over a stream on this narrow bridge. Interested hikers can contact the Ganaraska Hiking Club through Isobel Thorup at 705-325-6578.