Flames fall in shutout

The Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School Flames did not feel a lot of love from their rivals from St. Theresa's on Valentine's Day as the Thunder rolled to a dominant 4-0 win at Rotary Place. The visitors jumped out to a fast start with a pair of quick first-period goals, and then tallied a single goal in each of the final two periods to earn the victory. The Thunder kept the Flames hemmed in their own end often as Fogarty only managed a pair of quality scoring opportunities. With the defeat, the Flames' regular season record falls to 3-2. They will close out their regular season Wednesday when they host Jean Vanier (2-3) in a 3:20 p.m. game at Rotary Place. With the victory, St. Theresa's caps its stellar season with a 5-0-1 record to finish first among the seven schools that compete in girls' hockey among Simcoe County's Catholic schools.