County wins award for trades expo

The Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO) recognized the County of Simcoe's economic development office, Warden Gerry Marshall and staff during its annual President's Dinner and Awards of Excellence Ceremony Feb. 9 in Toronto.

The county and area partners received a Collaboration and Partnership Award (public-private partnership) for co-ordinating the Simcoe Muskoka Skilled Trades Expo in June 2016. The expo, which also received a 2016 Marketing Canada Award from the Economic Developers Association of Canada, helped showcase skilled trades in Simcoe County and introduced approximately 1,600 Grade 7 and 8 students to more than 30 skilled trades.

Marshall received the Community Leader Influencer of the Year Award for his continued advocacy and leadership efforts to attract, grow and support economic development, job creation and entrepreneurship in the county. Since being elected warden in 2014, Marshall has worked with county council to make a stronger commitment to economic development--adding staff resources, increasing funding, building relationships with area businesses and advocating on behalf of the county with other levels of government.

County of Simcoe economic development officer Becky Breedon received the Young Professional Influencer of the Year Award for her contributions to the county's successful projects and initiatives.

"This is a true testament to all the hard work, achievements and exciting momentum going on in Simcoe County," said Marshall. "We are working with our area partners from all sectors to generate investment and ultimately create jobs and sustainable labour opportunities. I thank EDCO for recognizing all our hard work, our economic development committee and all of county council for their ongoing commitment, and staff for executing our vision."

With support and investment from county council, the county's economic development office is taking a more active role in growing, supporting and attracting business to the region. Key initiatives and accomplishments in 2015-16 include the following:

Launched the first online land inventory system to help businesses find properties, expand or relocate to Simcoe County;

Supported labour-related activities including the creation of JobCentral Simcoe Muskoka and the first online job fair for the county;

Supported training for approximately 800 existing or aspiring food entrepreneurs through various workshops including the province-wide Food Entrepreneurs: Building Ontario Innovation One Product at a Time conference;

Developed and launched a new economic development grant program that will provide support to member municipalities;

Continued to establish closer partnerships with municipalities, local chambers of commerce and area businesses.

Visit edo.simcoe.ca to learn more.