Council trashes waste proposals

City council has dumped the proposals submitted to pick up Orillia's garbage.

The move came in a special meeting of council Monday, where council scrapped the request for proposal (RFP) process initiated last November to award a new waste collection contact. A request for tender process will be launched in the coming days.

The three proposals received - from current contract holder Mid Ontario Disposal, Simcoe County garbage collector Progressive Waste and Canadian Waste Management did not meet the standards set out by the city in the RFP, explained Greg Preston, manger of waste management.

"After detailed review of those submissions, it was decided none of the proposals submitted were completely responsive to the city's requirements and needs," Preston said. "The city has determined that terminating the RFP process is in the city's best interest."

Preston couldn't get into the specifics of the non-compliance, as the report was provided to council in a closed session portion of the special meeting. The meeting's agenda specified the meeting was held in closed so council could receive a legal opinion on the matter.

"An RFP generally lists a series of mandatory requirements, mandatory documents, that need to be submitted as part of the process," Preston explained. "If those documents aren't submitted, then they're generally considered fatal to the submission."

Council's action to put the contract out to tender was based on the recommended option of staff.

"I'm not sure if we had a lot of choice," Mayor Steve Clarke said. "If a company doesn't meet the mandatory standards, whomever they happen to be, you can't consider that. If you do consider that, and award in that direction, where somebody has been non-compliant, I think you're setting yourself up for potential litigation."

The RFP process closed Dec. 16.

As for the city's current waste collection service provider, why all of the RFPs received were deemed non-compliant is a mystery as well. In fact, it's just as shocked as anybody else.

"I don't know the reason behind it," said Jeff Roe, president of Mid Ontario Disposal. "They said non-compliance by the companies that submitted RFPs. So, I'm not sure if all the companies made an error, or if there was an error in the RFP. I'd just be speculating at this point."

Mid Ontario has been picking up the trash in Orillia for more than 40 years, and are responsible for the recycling processing and organic pick-up as well. It's confident it can provide the best service for the city in its next contract, but admits not being selected would significantly alter the way it does business.

"We have lots of relationships and we are familiar with the city," Roe said. "We're confident, we feel good about what we put forward... We're optimistic it will go our way. We have lots of local staff and there's lots of jobs on the line if we don't retain it."

A request for tender will likely see the contract awarded to the lowest compliant bid. The difference between the two processes hinges on the cost, Preston explained, as an RFP looks at other factors beyond price to determine the best service provider. Those can include job performance and the size of a fleet.

The tender process will begin later this week. Staff hope to have the process wrapped up by late March and a contract awarded in early April.

Mid Ontario's current contract was originally to expire in 2016, but was extended a year when the city switched to every-other-week garbage pick-up. Preston added there have been no concerns with Mid Ontario's service from city staff.

