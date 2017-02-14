Cats compete for regional spots

The Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club recently attended the Orangeville Winter Qualifier Invitational.

This meet is the last chance swimmers have to qualify for Huronia short-course regionals.

"Bronze swimmer Olivia LePage was able to take advantage of the opportunity and made a regional time in 50-metre breaststroke," said coach Tatum Haslem. "This is her first time qualifying, and we had other, previously qualified swimmers make a few more regional times."

"Swimmers from all levels were able to compete in this meet. If you are a first-year competitor or a seasoned veteran looking to make certain standards, this meet is a great opportunity," added coach Ken Elphick.

Swimmers in attendance included Alexander Baillie, Ava Barjak, Rachel Carr, Jasmine Coleman, Evangeline Cooke, Ava-Holly Eliott, Emily Gordon, Paige Hannan, Molly Hazel, Anna Holton, Hannah Kennedy, Olivia LePage, Genevieve Loewen, Jakob Loewen, Kait Madden, Nathan McClinchey, Jayden Mendoza, Zachery Moczkodan, Brookelyn Paddon, Paige Paddon, Lillian Partridge, Owen Wagner and Meghan Wilson.