Bylaw zoning amendment denied

A plan to convert a residence on North Street East into a triplex has been shot down by city council.

Councillors made the decision to deny the zoning bylaw amendment application at Monday night's meeting.

A planning meeting on the issue took place in December, with the bylaw appearing on the Jan. 23 agenda. The issue was deferred by council that night, to give more opportunity to fine tune the application and appease the neighbours surrounding 95 North St. E., where the triplex conversion was proposed.

The extra time didn't make any difference, in the eyes of most councillors. Coun. Tim Lauer said he's aware of the province's desire for intensification in previously developed areas - and pointed to other areas of the city where that occurs - but isn't keen to make a stable neighbourhood unstable.

"When I look at that neighbourhood, I see a lot of single family homes and I see a neighbourhood that is quite willing to accept a duplex, but has expressed their concern with putting a triplex on a property that size and in that neighbourhood," Lauer said. "In my opinion, compatibility matters to the people who live next door... If we don't protect neighbourhoods, who is going to protect neighbourhoods?"

Lauer is one of the two councillors representing the ward where the property is located. Coun. Pat Hehn is on the same page as her colleague.

"(The applicant) seems to think the neighbours are fine with the project going forward, but that was not what I heard from any of the neighbours," Hehn said.

At the December public meeting, several neighbours voiced their displeasure with the application for a multitude of reasons. Councillors suggested the applicant, Christopher Birker, further discuss the application with the neighbours in an effort to attempt to resolve the issues put forward, including parking, snow removal and pedestrian safety.

An amended proposed site plan was submitted to the city in January, based on consultation the applicant had with concerned neighbours immediately following the public meeting. A planner involved in the process presented that new site plan to the neighbours in their homes earlier in an e-mail to the city, which was once again included in the councillors' agenda package for the meeting.

Once the motion to support the application failed, council was required to give a reason as to why it didn't support the proposal, which had been recommended by the city staff. Originally, "the proposed use is out of character with the surrounding neighbourhood" was suggested as rationale, but Coun. Ted Emond was convinced it would not hold muster. An amendment was passed to add "and specifically the proposal's immediate neighbours," which was further questioned by Coun. Mason Ainsworth as not being sufficient.

The city's planning department is in an awkward spot. With the proposal being denied, the threat of an Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) hearing strengthens. If that occurs, council will have to hire its own independent planner to support its decision.

"In a case where staff provides a recommendation and council makes a decision that is contrary to that, staff would not normally attend that Ontario Municipal Board hearing, if one is triggered," said Ian Sugden, director of development service. "If an appeal is lodged and there is a hearing, staff would not attend that matter either on behalf of the city or anything else, unless compelled to by subpoena."

Sugden later added no matter what decision council made, it was appealable to the OMB.

That was one of the arguments of Coun. Ralph Cipolla, the only councillor who wanted the development to move forward.

"Our staff has recommended this proposal. The applicant has done just about everything we've asked him to do," he said. "If staff is recommending this, any one of the neighbours can take this to the OMB."

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales