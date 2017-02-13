WayHome lineup released

This year’s WayHome Music Festival will feature big names such as Imagine Dragons, Frank Ocean and Flume.

Musical acts from many genres will share the bill at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds on Line 8 South in Oro-Medonte from July 28 to 30. In its third year, the festival will feature acts such as Constantines, Jagwar Ma, Allan Rayman, Jazz Cartier, PUP and Royal Blood. This year’s headliners will also be joined by French electronic duo Justice, singer-songwriter of the standout 2016 release, A Seat at the Table, Grammy Award winner Solange and electronic music DJs and producers Marshmello, Grammy-nominated rapper Schoolboy Q, multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy and Canadian indie-pop and multiple Juno nominees Tegan and Sara.

Full event passes and admission passes go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at wayhome.com.