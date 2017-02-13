Waterfront development to move forward

A $17-million project got the green light from council Monday, one that could be the game changer for the waterfront that has been promised for years.

The city's trunk sewer line, currently buried beneath the former rail lines along Lake Couchiching, will be relocated to beneath Front Street. The relocation will free up 1.4 acres of land adjacent to 70 Front St. N. valued at $1.4 million. That could mean an additional 4,000 square metres of development, worth as much as $12 million in construction value.

Orillia's director of economic development stressed council take the initiative.

"We've probably got the one chance to get it right in this generation," Ian Bromley told councillors during the special meeting held Monday afternoon.

"This is an opportunity that has presented itself; there are so many things currently falling into place," said Coun. Tim Lauer, chair of the waterfront development working group. "Front Street should be our signature street... it's important that if we have big plans for that area that street looks good, is functional and pedestrian-friendly."

The waterfront development working group has been discussing scenarios at the waterfront for a number of months, discovering a number of variables in play along the lakeshore in the downtown core. The issue was more complex than the "sweeping curve" realignment of Centennial Drive already pitched to council.

The group looked at the mid to long-term infrastructure needs in the downtown waterfront area and determined re-prioritizing a number of road reconstruction projects would be advantageous, freeing up the money necessary to advance the reconstruction of Front Street, including trunk sewer movement from Neywash Street to Queen Street, and the construction of a new sewage pumping station.

While the $17 million isn't just laying around in a bank account waiting to be spent, it is money from projects that have already been costed and accounted for in the city's current five-year major capital budget plan.

"It's probably the most efficient way to do the work we need to do down there," Mayor Steve Clarke said. "Doing it in a cohesive manner in a shorter period of time does not cost us any more and is no further burden to the taxpayers because we've re-prioritized those other projects."

It's work that would eventually need to be done, both the mayor and Andrew Schell, director of environmental services and operations, said. The trunk sewer, while upgraded, has never been fully replaced since the inception of the city's sanitary sewer system. The infrastructure underneath Front Street is of a similar vintage.

Six road reconstruction projects will take the hit in the interest of getting the work done at Front Street, including work on Jarvis Street between Laclie and Bay streets in 2019, McKinnel Street/Linwood Avenue from Frederick Street to Westmount Drive in 2020 and West Street from Coldwater Road to King Street in 2021.

Approximately $3 million more in projects will need to be identified for re-prioritization.

What the decision of council also means is three years of traffic headaches at the edge of downtown.

"We'll stage that work in probably three stages," Schell explained. "We'll most likely start at the south end (of Front Street) and work our way back to the north end. Then, Mississaga and Colborne streets with the pumping station may come in simultaneously in 2020, and then tied in."

Some new money was allotted for the project during the meeting. An additional $235,000 was approved for the municipal class environmental assessment to begin, which includes detailed design work on the trunk sewer relocation and analyzing the lane configuration of Front Street, possibly allowing for bike lanes to be included on the finalized street scape. Another $15,000 was added to the Centennial Drive/Canice Street environmental assessment, examining modifications to the sweeping curve realignment proposal.

