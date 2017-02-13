Terriers take 3-1 series lead

Backed by spectacular goaltending, improved team defence and a more balanced scoring attack, the Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers are in the driver's seat in their Provincial Junior Hockey League first-round series against Penetang.

The resilient Terriers rallied to score a dramatic 4-3 overtime win Saturday night that, coupled with their impressive 4-3 win in Penetang Friday night, gives them a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Kings. "We've got them right where we want them," said Terriers goalie Andrew North, who turned aside 51 shots Saturday in what was a signature game for the Orillia netminder. "I think we've got the stranglehold on them now. One more game and we can take the series."

North is a key reason the team has that stranglehold on their rivals, says assistant coach Kirk Valliant. "He's the difference "¦ he's the reason we're up 3-1," said Valliant. "I've coached North for a long time and I know he wants to win this series really bad. He made some great saves "¦ it was a big night for him and it's great to see him and the whole team step up."

In a move the Kings likely wish they could do over, they traded North to Orillia late in the regular season in exchange for goalie Andrew Couling. North has used the trade as motivation and while he tried to downplay its impact, saying he wants to beat every team, nothing would make him happier than beating his old team.

"That game is in the top three of all my games, for sure," said North of his Saturday night heroics. In the series, North has allowed just 11 goals while facing 171 shots; that equates to a sparkling .936 save percentage - second best among all playoff goalies in the Carruthers Division. "All I'm thinking about is stopping the puck. We came out on top and that's all that matters."

While North was instrumental, veteran forward Marty Lawlor also played a critical role. After linemate Jake Shaw broke down the right side and fought off a Penetang defender, he somehow managed to find Lawlor streaking toward the net and he beat Jason Cumbo, starting his first game of the series, with a pretty goal to tie up the contest with just over a minute left in regulation time.

The Kings dominated overtime, forcing North to make dozens of Grade A saves. Then, as so often happens in overtime, a turnover proved fatal as the Kings' leading scorer, Ben Sly, deep in his own end, under pressure from Lawlor, put the puck in harm's way.

"Sly coughed up the puck and I had a clear break to the net and put it in," said an elated Lawlor after the win. He said Cumbo "kind of bit (on my first move), so I went backhand and was able to beat him. It's pretty big. To be honest, I haven't won a playoff series in a while, so to put the boys up 3-1 going back to their rink is huge."

Lawlor's slick goal was huge in North's eyes. "That made my year right there," he said of the game winner.

For Lawlor, a key cog on the team's top line with Shaw and Mike Barroso - one of the league's top troikas - it's gratifying to see the team find its stride at the most crucial time. "The boys are starting to click and they're buying into the systems. Everyone is working their (butt) off," said Lawlor. "It's a whole team effort and everybody is giving 100% every night and it's paying off."

But it's been anything but easy. Already down a blueliner due to Jared Orr's injury, Matt Vince was ejected early in the second period for checking from behind, forcing Valliant to put forward Kyle Fischer back on defence. The team also had to play without Barroso for the latter half of the third and some of the overtime due to a 10-minute misconduct and they continue to miss Mitchell Pellarin, out with a concussion.

"We basically went with three lines, so, yeah, we're pretty gassed," said Lawlor. "It was a big relief to score. But to be down 3-2 with a minute left and to come back and win "¦ we have a lot of confidence."

The key will not to become over-confident, said Valliant. "There's still a lot of work to do. The fourth game is the hardest one to win," he said. "We need to take our game to another level to close out the series."

Valliant and fellow assistant coach Matt Salmon handled the bench for both weekend games as head coach Randy Salmon stepped away to be with his youngest son, who was badly injured in a car crash last week. Cole Salmon has been in a Toronto hospital since; it was hoped he would be released Monday.

"A lot of the players didn't know about Cole until before Friday night's game," said Valliant. "They dedicated that win to Randy and his family. To follow that up with a second win is pretty cool."

In addition to Lawlor's pair, forward Corey Miller continued his strong play with a goal Saturday night. He tallied two in Friday night's win in Penetang. Shaw also scored Friday, while Barroso chipped in with an empty-netter. The Kings outshot the Terriers 44-30 as North once again outdueled Couling.

Game 5 goes Friday night in Penetang. A sixth game, if necessary, will be played Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Rotary Place.

TERRIER TALES

Lawlor now has 10 points in his team's four playoff games and is second in playoff scoring. The Terriers have been outshot 171-123 in the series. Specialty team success has been critical for Orillia: the Terriers have tallied seven power-play goals in 17 chances (41%) and have allowed Penetang just four power-play goals on their 24 opportunities (17%).

