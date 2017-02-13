Pressure on as township talks budget

Provincial legislative requirements, policing costs and council priorities will guide this year’s budget for a neighbouring municipality.

“We’re finding this budget to be among the most challenging we’ve had, because there are so many legislated requirements you have to be in compliance with,” said Mayor Harry Hughes of Oro-Medonte, where budget presentations are currently taking place. “One of them ... is an upgrade to breathing apparatuses for the fire department.

“You’re going to have spend the money and if you’re not in compliance, you open yourself up to the risk of a lawsuit,” he added.

One of the priorities for council is road work, he noted.

“One of the pressing things we have now is our bridges,” said Hughes. “We did one for $1.2 million last year and we’ve put forward (that) we have to do at least one more this year.”

Until tenders go out, there are no numbers available for how much the township can allot to infrastructure projects, he said, adding there is demand from the province for at least an 8% annual increase in that field.

“Municipalities can’t do that,” said Hughes. “We’re looking to put in 1%. The question is, will we put in another to make it 2%?”

One area within infrastructure that could be balanced out in-budget is installation of new guardrails and line painting on roads, he said.

Another factor driving up costs for Oro-Medonte is the cap-and-trade program, said Hughes.

“It shoves the cost of fuel up, (and) the cost of electricity is going up,” he noted. “The delivery charges are substantially high because the power lines are shared in an urban area, and in a rural area you go kilometres between houses. We get huge hydro bills for our municipal buildings. A municipality can’t afford that.”

In addition, Hughes said, insurance costs always go up beyond the control of the municipality.

With staff still making presentations this week, he said, council could possibly have a draft budget by next week.

“I think that’s optimistic,” said Hughes. “We’re later now than we’ve ever been because of the challenges we’re having.”

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog