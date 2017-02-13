TORONTO -

An expert panel has concluded in favour of the Liberal government in an accounting dispute with the auditor general, giving it $1.5 billion more in breathing room as it has promised to deliver a balanced budget this spring.

The panel’s conclusion that the surpluses of jointly sponsored pension plans should be counted as assets means that the deficit for 2015-16 was $3.5 billion, instead of the $5 billion it would have been under the auditor’s interpretation. It also means $10.7 billion doesn’t get added to the net debt, which is already over $300 billion.

Auditor general Bonnie Lysyk raised the issue as she looked over the books for that year and said that Ontario Public Service Employees Union Pension Plan and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan surpluses shouldn’t be on the balance sheets as assets because the government doesn’t have a legally enforceable right to unilaterally access them.

The government complained that it had been treating such assets the same way for the past 14 years, and called in an independent panel to settle the dispute.

It concluded that just because the government can’t withdraw from the plan, doesn’t mean a surplus is not an asset.

“The fact that they can’t take money out of the plan to use for other purposes, to us, is not relevant simply because of the fact that if you don’t have to put as much money in by reducing contributions, you thereby have additional funds that you didn’t have to spend on the pension that you can spend on something else,” said panel chair Tricia O’Malley.

She likened it to owning an income property with a friend.

“Simply because you and your friend own this property together, are you going to leave your share of that rental asset, that rental property, off your net worth statement as an asset?” she said. “I doubt it, if that’s something that’s of value and you have a share of it.”

Lysyk refused to comment on the panel’s findings until later in the week, when her office has finished reviewing the report.

O’Malley said the panel met with Lysyk on Feb. 3 to present their findings, and had given her their report several days before that.

Neither side was bound by the panel’s findings, and if Lysyk still disagrees she could issue a “qualified opinion” on future sets of books. She said last year that if there was new information she would see if that changed her opinion, but if there wasn’t, “I feel pretty solid that we got it right.”

Finance Minister Charles Sousa said the government will be following the panel’s recommendation.

“This advice will help us continue to present the province’s finances fairly and accurately as we work toward balancing the budget in 2017-18,” he said in a statement. “We will provide a full update on the province’s fiscal situation in the near future.”

It’s not the first time the Liberals have clashed with Lysyk.

Former energy minister Bob Chiarelli didn’t like the auditor’s work on the government’s $2-billion smart meter program and suggested the electricity file was too complicated for Lysyk, who spent 10 years working at Manitoba Hydro. She has also frequently criticized their revamp of advertising rules, suggesting that partisan ads are now being funded by taxpayer dollars.