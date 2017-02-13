Orillia Comic-Con bringing in artists

Orillia’s first comic-con will be hosted by Dr. Comics on May 21. The event will be held at the Geneva Event Centre featuring over 100 vendors from all over North America. Newly-confirmed featured guests and attractions include Ty Templeton, comic artist for Marvel and DC Comics, Leonard Kirk, comic artist for Marvel and DC Comics, the Delorean Back to the Future Car and the 1990s BatMobile. Tickets and vendor information are available at orilliacomiccon.com.