Looking back on 50 years of love

There was something about the girl who sat quietly in the school bus, talking only with her best friend.

His glances hadn’t gone unnoticed. She thought he was a nice boy who wasn’t rowdy like the rest of them on the Orillia bus.

Gordon Launchbury and Isabelle May Smith had never talked to one another on the bus. Little did they know, Cupid had plans for them.

During summer of 1967, Gordon’s brother bribed him with a blind date. He was to be the driver for his brother and another couple.

“I thought maybe they wanted to sweeten the deal,” recalled Gordon, who had started working at Dorr-Oliver-Long after graduating high school.

Among those participating in the deal was Isabelle’s sister.

She had taken it upon herself to keep Isabelle entertained while she was at home on break from Trent University, where she was studying to be a teacher.

“I had no idea who was coming along as the friend,” Isabelle said.

But both were relieved to find a familiar face.

“I didn’t know who it was I was picking up — until I saw her,” said Gordon. “I thought, ‘Oh, well, this is neat,’ in that I wasn’t really taking out someone I didn’t know.”

Of the three couples that night, only Gordon and Isabelle ended up continuing to see each other on weekends when she was home from college.

There were letters and phone calls in between, of him telling her about his fishing and what he had been up to over the week, and her giving him updates on how her studies were going and when she’d visit again.

“A year and a half later, he was dropping me off home, and we just got to talking about our future and sat in the driveway talking until 5 a.m.,” said Isabelle. “I went in the house and my dad said, ‘It’s nice of you to come home.’”

“He could have been watching out the window the whole time,” Gordon added with a laugh.

Wanting to do things the right way, Gordon asked Isabelle’s dad for her hand in marriage, and with his blessings, the two were wed Oct. 11, 1969 — two years after the blind date.

Exchanging $50 wedding bands and priceless vows, they became Mr. and Mrs. Launchbury.

“It was very low key,” said Isabelle. “We had a reception at a local community hall and a $3 meal was served, with a family member making the wedding cake.”

With that, the Launchburys drove to Winnipeg for their honeymoon in their half-ton truck, converted for accommodations in the back.

It was a story of opposites attract.

“When we were dating, I remember making a comment on how I liked flowers, and he said, ‘Flowers are for funerals,’ and I said, ‘I’d like them now. I don’t care what’s there when I die,’” said Isabelle. “And he would, every now and then, bring home flowers. And he still brings flowers on occasions like our anniversary.

“Gord’s very different from me in his personality,” she added, sitting at a table with Gordon in their home in Orillia. “He’s a real people person. I’m the other way. I like to be around people, but I also like my quiet space.”

Other personality traits became clear over the years.

“He’s very positive, very caring, of not just me, but everybody. He’s got a good sense of humour. He says things that just make me crack up,” she added. “(He) was always a good provider, because for many years I stayed at home and looked after the kids, so he provided.”

Gordon finds her hospitality, caring for everyone and himself, and the fact she’s always there endearing.

What has kept them going for almost half a century, he said, is putting the other’s needs first, and open communication.

“You get quickly to understand it’s not about you; it’s about others around you,” said Gordon. “And how do you get along in the world? It’s about what can I do for others, and it’s reciprocal. It comes back.”

Two kids and five years into their marriage, they were selected by their church, St. Athanasius in Orillia, for marriage camp, called “marriage encounter.” It was a weekend getaway to make healthy relationships even healthier.

“My mother said to me, ‘What’s wrong with your marriage?’” recalled Gordon. “I said, ‘Nothing. It’s actually for marriages that are OK or better.’”

Several decades and three grown children and two grandchildren later, their marriage is going much better than OK, and neither of them would go back in time and change a thing about it.

