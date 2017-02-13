LETTER: Unusual snow removal methods

For some reason, the plows in Orillia don't lower their blades to the road level. Instead, they leave them about three to four inches above the road pavement. This causes problems with my driving abilities in the slush that is created by the salt they distribute to attempt to melt the snow left on the roads.

Why is this method deployed in Orillia when elsewhere, the cities plow to the pavement? My daughter was visiting on the weekend and was shocked to see how we clean the streets compared to Brantford, her hometown.

When it snows, the idea is to properly clean all the snow off the roads, not just some of it and then dump salt on the remains to create slush.

The salt damages the environment with run off into our sewage systems and then the lake.

I think road management needs a course in proper winter road maintenance with an interest in driver safety. If the streets were cleaned properly, we would not have the build up of snow on the side streets that eventually creates large minefield ruts and pot holes. The downtown streets would not be so full of slush that pedestrians could enjoy shopping without having to wade through the slush created by poor snow removal.

I'm trusting winter is coming to an end so we can enjoy driving and walking on pavement again.

Doug Renshaw

Orillia