LETTER: Give PR a chance

I am in favor of mixed-member proportional democracy as practised in Germany.

So, I denounce Justin Trudeau's deception when he cancelled the electoral reform process.

Some first-past-the-post (FPTP) supporters say proportional democracy leads to small parties and that is dangerous.

Would one party then be ideal? The FPTP system gave us the Party Quebecois as the official opposition. Funny, Liberals and Conservatives do not seem to denounce the dangers of Israel and their small party rule. Donald Trump is President of the United States because of a two-party system. Our current system has given us 150 years of unbroken Conservative/Liberal rule, during which we saw the cultural and arguably physical genocide of First Nations populations, clear cutting of most sub boreal forests, industrial pollution, tar sands expansion, cod fishery collapse and white-collar crime.

Small parties are curtailed in Germany by ensuring only parties with 5% of the vote get a seat, This threshold could be raised.

Peter Stubbins

Tiny