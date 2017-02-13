Canadian students are asking members of Parliament to work with them in producing a plan for tuition-free post-secondary education.

“We’re here in Ottawa and we’re discussing our Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) document with representatives with regards to being able to have accessible education for students across Canada,” said Jonathan Cowper, representative senator on the standing committee for Lakehead University, Orillia campus, who was in Ottawa last week. “They are one-on-one conversations with the MPs, and we’re just discussing the idea of having accessible education and changing the way the federal government currently funds education.”

The 20-page document sets out some ways the federal and provincial governments can work towards achieving a tuition-free education environment in Canada.

“What we’re suggesting is that the funding model go back to the original 50/50 model,” said Cowper, explaining that before 1977, the model required both tiers of government to spend an equal amount on post-secondary education. “Over time, it eroded and there was a slow decline in funding from the federal level, with almost $8 billion being taken away from post-secondary education by 1996.”

The CFS also wants to see the implementation of the Post-Secondary Education Act, modelled after the Canada Health Act providing universal access to all forms of post-secondary education without up-front costs through federal and provincial funding, said Cowper.

According to Statistics Canada, in 2015-16, the two provinces with lowest average post-secondary tuition rates were Newfoundland and Labrador ($2,660) and Quebec ($2,799), while students in Ontario paid $7,868 on average in tuition fees.

“Having no tuition fees means students can go out and become taxpayers and invest more with the disposable income instead of focusing on paying off the huge amounts of debt,” said Cowper.

Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton said he had great admiration for young Canadians who take interest to inform themselves around issues in education and he hopes the government will be able to work toward a solution.

“I think it has to be looked at,” he said. “But the other side of the equation that we as parliamentarians see that Canadians are overtaxed. And this all sounds great and we can get excited about moving in that direction, but we have to remember the money has to come from somewhere.”

While it’s too early to tell whether such a move could lead to more taxation, or how much, he said an analysis needs to be done on how to keep the situation tax-neutral.

“There would have to be some give in the system. But this is why, of course, the federation has put together a potpourri of options,” said Stanton, referring to the revenue-generating measures contained in the document.

In his meeting, he discussed with the visiting students topics they may not see as a necessity – for example, the cap on the lifetime tax-free savings account. Stanton said measures such as this are in place for this generation as much as for previous ones.

“It’s a tool for them to have savings in an account or investment plan, where the interest that accrues in that plan will not be taxed,” he said. “From a younger person’s perspective, that may not factor in as a desirable effect, but it would be the further they progress in their careers.”

Stanton also commented on the approach toward increasing taxes on specific classes, such as the wealthiest 1%, and cancelling the corporate meals and entertainment expense deduction.

“I think we have to be careful there,” he said. “I think the last thing you want to do in our society is start pitting classes against classes.

“In order for businesses to want to come to Canada and set up shop, our tax climate has to be competitive,” he added. “As we see development south of the border with President Trump lowering taxes to attract businesses, that could have a negative effect on the climate in Canada.”

Any new program, said Stanton, would require capital from somewhere.

“It would have to come through reducing or eliminating other types of programs,” he said. “And we all know that has some consequences. But the long term of it is we will have more Canadians in the workforce, working and contributing to the taxes.”

For a closer look at the CFS document, visit cfs-fcee.ca.

