An Orillia resident is facing charges related to an Ontario Fire Code violation after failing to provide smoke alarms at a property located in the north of the city.

The owner of a home on Laclie Street North failed to provide smoke alarms where required and failed to replace smoke alarms within the timeframe specified in the manufacturer’s instructions. The charges were laid as a result of an investigation following a fire that broke out on the property in the morning hours of Jan. 8. No smoke alarms were reported to be sounding.

Maintenance of smoke alarms includes testing, cleaning, replacing expired alarms and removing the battery only to install a fresh one. Failing to complete some smoke alarm maintenance requirements is a provincial offence with penalties under sections of which can range from $235 to a maximum of $50,000 and/or up to a year in prison if charged under Part 3 of the Provincial Offences Act.

For more information on smoke and carbon monoxide alarm requirements, visit orillia.ca/alarms.