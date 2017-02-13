Drive-by memories

"Before you judge someone, try walking in his or her shoes. That way when you judge them, you're a mile away and you have their shoes."

Someone sent me a list of great philosophical sayings we should live by. This is just one of 26 gems, but not the best one I should add. One is absolutely excellent but if I used it, Postmedia would have me drawn and quartered. I can get myself in enough trouble as it is.

To quote another one, "A closed mouth gathers no feet."

Trump should have read that one.

But if there is one saying that will stir up embarrassing memories for almost everyone over 70, it's the Zen favourite: "The journey of a thousand miles begins with a broken fan belt and a flat tyre."

Granted, Lao Tzu was talking about the first step of a journey, but then I wouldn't have a column.

Sit back in your easy chair, old codger, and think about your first clunker, which is exactly what they were. None of us had any money when we were teenagers or in our 20s either. My first was a '47 Monarch Coupe, $75 (yes that much) with a V8 engine that never passed a gas station and even worse, burned 10W30 by the case.

One night we put a friend in there after he passed out near a quarry and it was pouring rain. I often wondered what went through his mind when he woke up in a trunk in the middle of the night, soaking wet and hung over. In the shape he was in, he probably thought he was a spare tire and went back to sleep. (Don't panic, he wouldn't have suffocated. With all the holes in the fender it's a wonder he didn't climb out of one) He was fine, although he still blinks a lot and never lets anyone get behind him.

Back to the spare tire and fan belt business. In our used '59 Chev (previously owned by a little old lady from Pasadena, according to the salesman at McIntyre Motors) we set out for Atlantic City and didn't run into a hint of trouble until we got to Barrie. The rad boiled over.

I topped it up with water which was always on-hand at gas stations and off we went on our merry way. I think we actually made it past Hamilton before it boiled over again so we knew we were not going to have much of a problem. Not being completely stupid though, we filled a gallon jug with water and kept it handy in the back seat.

It was somewhere in New York State when one tire developed a bump on the sidewall, but not to worry, it still held air and we journeyed on but a little faster so we would get farther before it went flat. I believe Tom Hanks used the same twisted logic when he set out across the Pacific in a homemade raft with a tin sail in Castaway. At least we didn't lose Wilson the volleyball.

I'm sure we must have made quite an impression on the hotel owners when we pulled in and parked with the Lincoln Continentals, Buick Rivieras and Cadillac Eldorados. They must have been impressed since they gave us our own parking spot near the beach. It's a good thing one of combers explained what tides were.

The strange thing is we made it back after several stops along the way and more than one nervous breakdown among the passengers. The other couple never asked to join us again on an adventure. Just too busy, I guess.

The dumb thing is we never thought twice about taking off for someplace miles away with a car that was barely running and two bucks worth of gas in the tank. In 2017 we wouldn't set out for Coldwater without a certified technician checking the car over, a full tank, four new tires (the kind without bumps), and the CAA membership card nailed to the dashboard.

